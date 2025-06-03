KurseKategorien
Währungen / PALL
PALL: abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

105.63 USD 0.37 (0.35%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von PALL hat sich für heute um 0.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 104.13 bis zu einem Hoch von 106.63 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
104.13 106.63
Jahresspanne
82.39 118.84
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
105.26
Eröffnung
105.19
Bid
105.63
Ask
105.93
Tief
104.13
Hoch
106.63
Volumen
389
Tagesänderung
0.35%
Monatsänderung
3.72%
6-Monatsänderung
16.55%
Jahresänderung
15.20%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K