PALL: abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF
105.63 USD 0.37 (0.35%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PALL hat sich für heute um 0.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 104.13 bis zu einem Hoch von 106.63 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
PALL News
Tagesspanne
104.13 106.63
Jahresspanne
82.39 118.84
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 105.26
- Eröffnung
- 105.19
- Bid
- 105.63
- Ask
- 105.93
- Tief
- 104.13
- Hoch
- 106.63
- Volumen
- 389
- Tagesänderung
- 0.35%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.72%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 16.55%
- Jahresänderung
- 15.20%
