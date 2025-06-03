QuotazioniSezioni
PALL: abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

104.85 USD 0.78 (0.74%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PALL ha avuto una variazione del -0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 103.85 e ad un massimo di 105.17.

Segui le dinamiche di abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
103.85 105.17
Intervallo Annuale
82.39 118.84
Chiusura Precedente
105.63
Apertura
104.56
Bid
104.85
Ask
105.15
Minimo
103.85
Massimo
105.17
Volume
573
Variazione giornaliera
-0.74%
Variazione Mensile
2.96%
Variazione Semestrale
15.69%
Variazione Annuale
14.35%
20 settembre, sabato