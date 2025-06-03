Valute / PALL
PALL: abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF
104.85 USD 0.78 (0.74%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PALL ha avuto una variazione del -0.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 103.85 e ad un massimo di 105.17.
Segui le dinamiche di abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PALL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
103.85 105.17
Intervallo Annuale
82.39 118.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 105.63
- Apertura
- 104.56
- Bid
- 104.85
- Ask
- 105.15
- Minimo
- 103.85
- Massimo
- 105.17
- Volume
- 573
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.96%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 15.69%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.35%
20 settembre, sabato