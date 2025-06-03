통화 / PALL
PALL: abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF
104.85 USD 0.78 (0.74%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PALL 환율이 오늘 -0.74%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 103.85이고 고가는 105.17이었습니다.
abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
103.85 105.17
년간 변동
82.39 118.84
- 이전 종가
- 105.63
- 시가
- 104.56
- Bid
- 104.85
- Ask
- 105.15
- 저가
- 103.85
- 고가
- 105.17
- 볼륨
- 573
- 일일 변동
- -0.74%
- 월 변동
- 2.96%
- 6개월 변동
- 15.69%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.35%
20 9월, 토요일