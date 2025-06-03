通貨 / PALL
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PALL: abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF
105.63 USD 0.37 (0.35%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PALLの今日の為替レートは、0.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり104.13の安値と106.63の高値で取引されました。
abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PALL News
- Gold eases from record peak; all eyes on US jobs data
- Gold races to all-time high above $3,500 on US rate cut prospects
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Gold futures climb to fresh record after report of US tariff move
- Sibanye-Stillwater’s call for US tariff on Russian palladium may add to price volatility
- Gold And Bitcoin Shining In 2025 As ETFs Drive Diversification
- The U.S. Is Planning A 50% Copper Tariff: Here's What It Means For Commodity Markets
- Critical Commodities: The Future Is Upon Us
- Consensus Price Forecasts - Flight-To-Safety, Weak U.S. Dollar Boost Metals Prices
- PALL: Severed Trade Relations, Weaker Demand-Side Factors (NYSEARCA:PALL)
- Charting Commodity Markets With Greg Sharenow
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- Palladium Attempts A Rally: The PALL ETF Tracks Palladium Prices (NYSEARCA:PALL)
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Consensus Price Forecasts – U.S.-China Trade Pact Lifts Industrial Metals Prices
- The Commodities Feed: Trade Talks Give Oil Prices A Lift
- Chart Of The Day: Metals Mania Spreads, Traders Pile In
- Weekly Market Pulse: Extension Day?
- Making The Case For Investing In Junior Silver Miners
- The India Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
1日のレンジ
104.13 106.63
1年のレンジ
82.39 118.84
- 以前の終値
- 105.26
- 始値
- 105.19
- 買値
- 105.63
- 買値
- 105.93
- 安値
- 104.13
- 高値
- 106.63
- 出来高
- 389
- 1日の変化
- 0.35%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.72%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.55%
- 1年の変化
- 15.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K