クォートセクション
通貨 / PALL
PALL: abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

105.63 USD 0.37 (0.35%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PALLの今日の為替レートは、0.35%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり104.13の安値と106.63の高値で取引されました。

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
104.13 106.63
1年のレンジ
82.39 118.84
以前の終値
105.26
始値
105.19
買値
105.63
買値
105.93
安値
104.13
高値
106.63
出来高
389
1日の変化
0.35%
1ヶ月の変化
3.72%
6ヶ月の変化
16.55%
1年の変化
15.20%
