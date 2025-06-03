QuotesSections
Currencies / PALL
Back to US Stock Market

PALL: abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

107.21 USD 2.02 (1.85%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PALL exchange rate has changed by -1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.78 and at a high of 108.32.

Follow abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PALL News

Daily Range
106.78 108.32
Year Range
82.39 118.84
Previous Close
109.23
Open
108.32
Bid
107.21
Ask
107.51
Low
106.78
High
108.32
Volume
311
Daily Change
-1.85%
Month Change
5.27%
6 Months Change
18.29%
Year Change
16.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%