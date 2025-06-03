Currencies / PALL
PALL: abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF
107.21 USD 2.02 (1.85%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PALL exchange rate has changed by -1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.78 and at a high of 108.32.
Follow abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PALL News
Daily Range
106.78 108.32
Year Range
82.39 118.84
- Previous Close
- 109.23
- Open
- 108.32
- Bid
- 107.21
- Ask
- 107.51
- Low
- 106.78
- High
- 108.32
- Volume
- 311
- Daily Change
- -1.85%
- Month Change
- 5.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.29%
- Year Change
- 16.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%