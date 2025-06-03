货币 / PALL
PALL: abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF
105.01 USD 2.20 (2.05%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PALL汇率已更改-2.05%。当日，交易品种以低点104.83和高点106.11进行交易。
关注abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
104.83 106.11
年范围
82.39 118.84
- 前一天收盘价
- 107.21
- 开盘价
- 105.63
- 卖价
- 105.01
- 买价
- 105.31
- 最低价
- 104.83
- 最高价
- 106.11
- 交易量
- 172
- 日变化
- -2.05%
- 月变化
- 3.11%
- 6个月变化
- 15.87%
- 年变化
- 14.53%
