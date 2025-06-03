Divisas / PALL
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
PALL: abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF
105.26 USD 1.95 (1.82%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PALL de hoy ha cambiado un -1.82%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 104.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 106.31.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PALL News
- Gold eases from record peak; all eyes on US jobs data
- Gold races to all-time high above $3,500 on US rate cut prospects
- Goehring & Rozencwajg Natural Resource Market Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:GRHAX)
- Gold futures climb to fresh record after report of US tariff move
- Sibanye-Stillwater’s call for US tariff on Russian palladium may add to price volatility
- Gold And Bitcoin Shining In 2025 As ETFs Drive Diversification
- The U.S. Is Planning A 50% Copper Tariff: Here's What It Means For Commodity Markets
- Critical Commodities: The Future Is Upon Us
- Consensus Price Forecasts - Flight-To-Safety, Weak U.S. Dollar Boost Metals Prices
- PALL: Severed Trade Relations, Weaker Demand-Side Factors (NYSEARCA:PALL)
- Charting Commodity Markets With Greg Sharenow
- There And Back Again - A 2025 Market Story
- Palladium Attempts A Rally: The PALL ETF Tracks Palladium Prices (NYSEARCA:PALL)
- Why Iran Vs. Israel Can't Really Crush Oil Markets (But Can Help Gold)
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Consensus Price Forecasts – U.S.-China Trade Pact Lifts Industrial Metals Prices
- The Commodities Feed: Trade Talks Give Oil Prices A Lift
- Chart Of The Day: Metals Mania Spreads, Traders Pile In
- Weekly Market Pulse: Extension Day?
- Making The Case For Investing In Junior Silver Miners
- The India Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Rango diario
104.00 106.31
Rango anual
82.39 118.84
- Cierres anteriores
- 107.21
- Open
- 105.63
- Bid
- 105.26
- Ask
- 105.56
- Low
- 104.00
- High
- 106.31
- Volumen
- 487
- Cambio diario
- -1.82%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.36%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 16.14%
- Cambio anual
- 14.80%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B