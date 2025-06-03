CotizacionesSecciones
PALL
PALL: abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

105.26 USD 1.95 (1.82%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PALL de hoy ha cambiado un -1.82%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 104.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 106.31.

Rango diario
104.00 106.31
Rango anual
82.39 118.84
Cierres anteriores
107.21
Open
105.63
Bid
105.26
Ask
105.56
Low
104.00
High
106.31
Volumen
487
Cambio diario
-1.82%
Cambio mensual
3.36%
Cambio a 6 meses
16.14%
Cambio anual
14.80%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B