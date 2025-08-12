Moedas / PAA
PAA: Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - Common Units representing
17.36 USD 0.05 (0.29%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PAA para hoje mudou para -0.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.35 e o mais alto foi 17.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - Common Units representing . As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
17.35 17.42
Faixa anual
15.57 21.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.41
- Open
- 17.42
- Bid
- 17.36
- Ask
- 17.66
- Low
- 17.35
- High
- 17.42
- Volume
- 83
- Mudança diária
- -0.29%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.96%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -13.07%
- Mudança anual
- 0.23%
