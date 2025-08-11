Currencies / PAA
PAA: Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - Common Units representing
17.35 USD 0.06 (0.35%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PAA exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.29 and at a high of 17.47.
Follow Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. - Common Units representing dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PAA News
Daily Range
17.29 17.47
Year Range
15.57 21.00
- Previous Close
- 17.29
- Open
- 17.46
- Bid
- 17.35
- Ask
- 17.65
- Low
- 17.29
- High
- 17.47
- Volume
- 895
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- -3.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.12%
- Year Change
- 0.17%
