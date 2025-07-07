Moedas / OSIS
OSIS: OSI Systems Inc
238.89 USD 1.40 (0.59%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OSIS para hoje mudou para 0.59%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 236.96 e o mais alto foi 238.89.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas OSI Systems Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
236.96 238.89
Faixa anual
129.83 242.21
- Fechamento anterior
- 237.49
- Open
- 237.70
- Bid
- 238.89
- Ask
- 239.19
- Low
- 236.96
- High
- 238.89
- Volume
- 11
- Mudança diária
- 0.59%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.64%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 24.32%
- Mudança anual
- 57.34%
