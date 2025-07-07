KurseKategorien
OSIS: OSI Systems Inc

242.45 USD 4.96 (2.09%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von OSIS hat sich für heute um 2.09% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 236.96 bis zu einem Hoch von 244.42 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die OSI Systems Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
236.96 244.42
Jahresspanne
129.83 244.42
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
237.49
Eröffnung
237.70
Bid
242.45
Ask
242.75
Tief
236.96
Hoch
244.42
Volumen
356
Tagesänderung
2.09%
Monatsänderung
7.21%
6-Monatsänderung
26.18%
Jahresänderung
59.69%
