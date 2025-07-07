Währungen / OSIS
OSIS: OSI Systems Inc
242.45 USD 4.96 (2.09%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von OSIS hat sich für heute um 2.09% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 236.96 bis zu einem Hoch von 244.42 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die OSI Systems Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
236.96 244.42
Jahresspanne
129.83 244.42
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 237.49
- Eröffnung
- 237.70
- Bid
- 242.45
- Ask
- 242.75
- Tief
- 236.96
- Hoch
- 244.42
- Volumen
- 356
- Tagesänderung
- 2.09%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.21%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 26.18%
- Jahresänderung
- 59.69%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K