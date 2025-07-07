通貨 / OSIS
OSIS: OSI Systems Inc
242.45 USD 4.96 (2.09%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OSISの今日の為替レートは、2.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり236.96の安値と244.42の高値で取引されました。
OSI Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
236.96 244.42
1年のレンジ
129.83 244.42
- 以前の終値
- 237.49
- 始値
- 237.70
- 買値
- 242.45
- 買値
- 242.75
- 安値
- 236.96
- 高値
- 244.42
- 出来高
- 356
- 1日の変化
- 2.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.18%
- 1年の変化
- 59.69%
