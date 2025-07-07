クォートセクション
通貨 / OSIS
株に戻る

OSIS: OSI Systems Inc

242.45 USD 4.96 (2.09%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OSISの今日の為替レートは、2.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり236.96の安値と244.42の高値で取引されました。

OSI Systems Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OSIS News

1日のレンジ
236.96 244.42
1年のレンジ
129.83 244.42
以前の終値
237.49
始値
237.70
買値
242.45
買値
242.75
安値
236.96
高値
244.42
出来高
356
1日の変化
2.09%
1ヶ月の変化
7.21%
6ヶ月の変化
26.18%
1年の変化
59.69%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K