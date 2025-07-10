CotizacionesSecciones
OSIS: OSI Systems Inc

237.49 USD 0.61 (0.26%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de OSIS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.26%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 235.64, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 242.21.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas OSI Systems Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
235.64 242.21
Rango anual
129.83 242.21
Cierres anteriores
238.10
Open
239.11
Bid
237.49
Ask
237.79
Low
235.64
High
242.21
Volumen
238
Cambio diario
-0.26%
Cambio mensual
5.02%
Cambio a 6 meses
23.60%
Cambio anual
56.42%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B