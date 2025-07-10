Divisas / OSIS
OSIS: OSI Systems Inc
237.49 USD 0.61 (0.26%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de OSIS de hoy ha cambiado un -0.26%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 235.64, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 242.21.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas OSI Systems Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
OSIS News
- Las acciones de OSI Systems alcanzan máximos históricos de 242,16 dólares
- Acciones de OSI Systems alcanzan un máximo histórico de $242.16
- OSI Systems stock hits all-time high of 242.16 USD
- OSIS vs. TEL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- OSI Systems secures $26 million order for RF-based threat detection systems
- Morben, OSI Systems pres., sells $395k in shares
- OSI Systems stock price target raised to $270 from $260 at Oppenheimer
- OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: OSI Systems’ Q4 2025 results miss forecasts, stock dips
- OSI (OSIS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- OSI Systems (OSIS) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- OSI Systems earnings missed by $0.35, revenue fell short of estimates
- OSI Systems shares jump 3% as fiscal 2026 outlook tops estimates
- OSI (OSIS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Will OSI (OSIS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- TTDKY or OSIS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- OSI Systems Stock: New Contracts Are Adding To The Record Backlog (NASDAQ:OSIS)
- OSI Systems wins $34 million security screening contract
Rango diario
235.64 242.21
Rango anual
129.83 242.21
- Cierres anteriores
- 238.10
- Open
- 239.11
- Bid
- 237.49
- Ask
- 237.79
- Low
- 235.64
- High
- 242.21
- Volumen
- 238
- Cambio diario
- -0.26%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.02%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 23.60%
- Cambio anual
- 56.42%
