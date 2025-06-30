货币 / OSIS
OSIS: OSI Systems Inc
237.97 USD 0.13 (0.05%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OSIS汇率已更改-0.05%。当日，交易品种以低点236.82和高点239.22进行交易。
关注OSI Systems Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
OSIS新闻
日范围
236.82 239.22
年范围
129.83 241.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 238.10
- 开盘价
- 239.11
- 卖价
- 237.97
- 买价
- 238.27
- 最低价
- 236.82
- 最高价
- 239.22
- 交易量
- 34
- 日变化
- -0.05%
- 月变化
- 5.23%
- 6个月变化
- 23.85%
- 年变化
- 56.73%
