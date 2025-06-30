QuotesSections
Currencies / OSIS
OSIS: OSI Systems Inc

236.62 USD 0.38 (0.16%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OSIS exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 234.66 and at a high of 237.81.

Follow OSI Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
234.66 237.81
Year Range
129.83 241.64
Previous Close
236.24
Open
236.07
Bid
236.62
Ask
236.92
Low
234.66
High
237.81
Volume
108
Daily Change
0.16%
Month Change
4.63%
6 Months Change
23.14%
Year Change
55.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%