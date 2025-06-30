Currencies / OSIS
OSIS: OSI Systems Inc
236.62 USD 0.38 (0.16%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OSIS exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 234.66 and at a high of 237.81.
Follow OSI Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
OSIS News
- OSIS vs. TEL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- OSI Systems secures $26 million order for RF-based threat detection systems
- Morben, OSI Systems pres., sells $395k in shares
- OSI Systems stock price target raised to $270 from $260 at Oppenheimer
- OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: OSI Systems’ Q4 2025 results miss forecasts, stock dips
- OSI (OSIS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- OSI Systems (OSIS) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- OSI Systems earnings missed by $0.35, revenue fell short of estimates
- OSI Systems shares jump 3% as fiscal 2026 outlook tops estimates
- Keysight (KEYS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Fabrinet (FN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- OSI (OSIS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
- Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Allient (ALNT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- American Superconductor (AMSC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Will OSI (OSIS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- TTDKY or OSIS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- OSI Systems Stock: New Contracts Are Adding To The Record Backlog (NASDAQ:OSIS)
- OSI Systems wins $34 million security screening contract
- OSI Systems secures $17 million international order for inspection systems
- OSI Systems expands credit facility to $825 million
- OSI Systems receives $10 million order for mobile inspection system
Daily Range
234.66 237.81
Year Range
129.83 241.64
- Previous Close
- 236.24
- Open
- 236.07
- Bid
- 236.62
- Ask
- 236.92
- Low
- 234.66
- High
- 237.81
- Volume
- 108
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 4.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.14%
- Year Change
- 55.85%
