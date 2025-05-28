Moedas / OBIO
OBIO: Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc
2.51 USD 0.05 (2.03%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OBIO para hoje mudou para 2.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.46 e o mais alto foi 2.54.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OBIO Notícias
- DexCom stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- Piper Sandler mantém classificação acima da média para ações da Orchestra BioMed
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Orchestra BioMed stock
- Medtronic stock faces slight headwinds as Piper Sandler maintains Neutral
- Orchestra BioMed stock price target lowered to $10 at H.C. Wainwright
- Orchestra BioMed reports positive data on blood pressure therapy
- This Applied Materials Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- Orchestra BioMed stock rating downgraded to Neutral from Buy by BTIG
- AVIM therapy shows promise for patients with diastolic dysfunction
- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (OBIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Orchestra BioMed director Hochman buys $55,000 in OBIO stock
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Orchestra BioMed announces public offering of common stock
- Ocean Biomedical to be delisted from Nasdaq following appeal denial
- Orchestra BioMed Showcases AVIM Therapy as Purpose-Built Solution for Hypertensive Heart Disease at CSI Frankfurt 2025
- Orchestra BioMed: 2 Best-In-Class Devices And Promising Partnerships
Faixa diária
2.46 2.54
Faixa anual
2.37 6.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.46
- Open
- 2.50
- Bid
- 2.51
- Ask
- 2.81
- Low
- 2.46
- High
- 2.54
- Volume
- 142
- Mudança diária
- 2.03%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.04%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -34.81%
- Mudança anual
- -50.78%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh