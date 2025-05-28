货币 / OBIO
OBIO: Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc
2.46 USD 0.07 (2.77%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OBIO汇率已更改-2.77%。当日，交易品种以低点2.46和高点2.57进行交易。
关注Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OBIO新闻
- DexCom stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- Piper Sandler重申Orchestra BioMed股票"增持"评级
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Orchestra BioMed stock
- Medtronic stock faces slight headwinds as Piper Sandler maintains Neutral
- Orchestra BioMed stock price target lowered to $10 at H.C. Wainwright
- Orchestra BioMed reports positive data on blood pressure therapy
- This Applied Materials Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- Orchestra BioMed stock rating downgraded to Neutral from Buy by BTIG
- AVIM therapy shows promise for patients with diastolic dysfunction
- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (OBIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Orchestra BioMed director Hochman buys $55,000 in OBIO stock
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Orchestra BioMed announces public offering of common stock
- Ocean Biomedical to be delisted from Nasdaq following appeal denial
- Orchestra BioMed Showcases AVIM Therapy as Purpose-Built Solution for Hypertensive Heart Disease at CSI Frankfurt 2025
- Orchestra BioMed: 2 Best-In-Class Devices And Promising Partnerships
日范围
2.46 2.57
年范围
2.37 6.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.53
- 开盘价
- 2.54
- 卖价
- 2.46
- 买价
- 2.76
- 最低价
- 2.46
- 最高价
- 2.57
- 交易量
- 234
- 日变化
- -2.77%
- 月变化
- -8.89%
- 6个月变化
- -36.10%
- 年变化
- -51.76%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值