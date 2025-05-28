Currencies / OBIO
OBIO: Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc
2.53 USD 0.07 (2.69%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OBIO exchange rate has changed by -2.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.50 and at a high of 2.63.
Follow Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OBIO News
- DexCom stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Orchestra BioMed stock
- Medtronic stock faces slight headwinds as Piper Sandler maintains Neutral
- Orchestra BioMed stock price target lowered to $10 at H.C. Wainwright
- Orchestra BioMed reports positive data on blood pressure therapy
- This Applied Materials Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- Orchestra BioMed stock rating downgraded to Neutral from Buy by BTIG
- AVIM therapy shows promise for patients with diastolic dysfunction
- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (OBIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Orchestra BioMed director Hochman buys $55,000 in OBIO stock
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Orchestra BioMed announces public offering of common stock
- Ocean Biomedical to be delisted from Nasdaq following appeal denial
- Orchestra BioMed Showcases AVIM Therapy as Purpose-Built Solution for Hypertensive Heart Disease at CSI Frankfurt 2025
- Orchestra BioMed: 2 Best-In-Class Devices And Promising Partnerships
Daily Range
2.50 2.63
Year Range
2.37 6.50
- Previous Close
- 2.60
- Open
- 2.60
- Bid
- 2.53
- Ask
- 2.83
- Low
- 2.50
- High
- 2.63
- Volume
- 350
- Daily Change
- -2.69%
- Month Change
- -6.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.29%
- Year Change
- -50.39%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%