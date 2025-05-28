통화 / OBIO
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
OBIO: Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc
2.44 USD 0.07 (2.79%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
OBIO 환율이 오늘 -2.79%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 2.42이고 고가는 2.52이었습니다.
Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OBIO News
- 덱스콤, Piper Sandler 투자의견 ’비중확대’ 유지
- DexCom stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Orchestra BioMed stock
- Medtronic stock faces slight headwinds as Piper Sandler maintains Neutral
- Orchestra BioMed stock price target lowered to $10 at H.C. Wainwright
- Orchestra BioMed reports positive data on blood pressure therapy
- This Applied Materials Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- Orchestra BioMed stock rating downgraded to Neutral from Buy by BTIG
- AVIM therapy shows promise for patients with diastolic dysfunction
- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (OBIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Orchestra BioMed director Hochman buys $55,000 in OBIO stock
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Orchestra BioMed announces public offering of common stock
- Ocean Biomedical to be delisted from Nasdaq following appeal denial
- Orchestra BioMed Showcases AVIM Therapy as Purpose-Built Solution for Hypertensive Heart Disease at CSI Frankfurt 2025
- Orchestra BioMed: 2 Best-In-Class Devices And Promising Partnerships
일일 변동 비율
2.42 2.52
년간 변동
2.37 6.50
- 이전 종가
- 2.51
- 시가
- 2.50
- Bid
- 2.44
- Ask
- 2.74
- 저가
- 2.42
- 고가
- 2.52
- 볼륨
- 332
- 일일 변동
- -2.79%
- 월 변동
- -9.63%
- 6개월 변동
- -36.62%
- 년간 변동율
- -52.16%
20 9월, 토요일