通貨 / OBIO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
OBIO: Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc
2.51 USD 0.05 (2.03%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OBIOの今日の為替レートは、2.03%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.46の安値と2.54の高値で取引されました。
Orchestra BioMed Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OBIO News
- パイパー・サンドラー、DexComの「オーバーウェイト」評価を再確認
- DexCom stock rating reiterated at Overweight by Piper Sandler
- パイパー・サンドラー、オーケストラ・バイオメド株に「オーバーウェイト」評価を維持
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Orchestra BioMed stock
- Medtronic stock faces slight headwinds as Piper Sandler maintains Neutral
- Orchestra BioMed stock price target lowered to $10 at H.C. Wainwright
- Orchestra BioMed reports positive data on blood pressure therapy
- This Applied Materials Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- Orchestra BioMed stock rating downgraded to Neutral from Buy by BTIG
- AVIM therapy shows promise for patients with diastolic dysfunction
- Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (OBIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Orchestra BioMed director Hochman buys $55,000 in OBIO stock
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Orchestra BioMed announces public offering of common stock
- Ocean Biomedical to be delisted from Nasdaq following appeal denial
- Orchestra BioMed Showcases AVIM Therapy as Purpose-Built Solution for Hypertensive Heart Disease at CSI Frankfurt 2025
- Orchestra BioMed: 2 Best-In-Class Devices And Promising Partnerships
1日のレンジ
2.46 2.54
1年のレンジ
2.37 6.50
- 以前の終値
- 2.46
- 始値
- 2.50
- 買値
- 2.51
- 買値
- 2.81
- 安値
- 2.46
- 高値
- 2.54
- 出来高
- 142
- 1日の変化
- 2.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.04%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -34.81%
- 1年の変化
- -50.78%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K