OBIO: Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc
2.44 USD 0.07 (2.79%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de OBIO a changé de -2.79% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 2.42 et à un maximum de 2.52.
Suivez la dynamique Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
OBIO Nouvelles
- Piper Sandler maintient sa note "Surpondérer" sur l’action Orchestra BioMed
- Orchestra BioMed Showcases AVIM Therapy as Purpose-Built Solution for Hypertensive Heart Disease at CSI Frankfurt 2025
Range quotidien
2.42 2.52
Range Annuel
2.37 6.50
- Clôture Précédente
- 2.51
- Ouverture
- 2.50
- Bid
- 2.44
- Ask
- 2.74
- Plus Bas
- 2.42
- Plus Haut
- 2.52
- Volume
- 332
- Changement quotidien
- -2.79%
- Changement Mensuel
- -9.63%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -36.62%
- Changement Annuel
- -52.16%
20 septembre, samedi