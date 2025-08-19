Moedas / NYT
NYT: New York Times Company (The)
58.35 USD 0.14 (0.24%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NYT para hoje mudou para -0.24%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 57.91 e o mais alto foi 58.44.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas New York Times Company (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NYT Notícias
Faixa diária
57.91 58.44
Faixa anual
44.83 61.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 58.49
- Open
- 58.40
- Bid
- 58.35
- Ask
- 58.65
- Low
- 57.91
- High
- 58.44
- Volume
- 188
- Mudança diária
- -0.24%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.98%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.62%
- Mudança anual
- 4.80%
