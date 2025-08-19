通貨 / NYT
NYT: New York Times Company (The)
58.50 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NYTの今日の為替レートは、0.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり57.91の安値と58.60の高値で取引されました。
New York Times Company (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NYT News
- The New York Times: A Great Firm, But Not One That Offers Enough Upside (NYSE:NYT)
- Hollywood comes to Kimmel’s defense after ABC pulls late-night show
- NYT chief executive warns Trump is deploying ‘anti-press playbook’, FT says
- Trump is suing the New York Times for $15 billion. Here’s how it’s different from his ‘60 Minutes’ lawsuit.
- Trump Wages $15 Billion High-Stakes Lawsuit Against Democrat ‘Mouthpiece’ New York Times - TipRanks.com
- How NYT's Digital Subscriptions Are Changing Revenue Dynamics
- Trump Sues New York Times For $15 Billion Defamation
- トランプ氏、ニューヨーク・タイムズに対し150億ドルの名誉毀損訴訟を提起
- Trump says he is suing the New York Times in $15 bln defamation suit
- Trump to file $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against New York Times
- Trump Slaps A $15 Billion Defamation, Libel Lawsuit Against The New York Times - News (NASDAQ:NWSA), News (NASDAQ:NWS)
- FDA Flags Hims & Hers (HIMS) Super Bowl Ad for Violating Drug Promotion Rules - TipRanks.com
- Here's Why New York Times Co. (NYT) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Paramount Skydance (PSKY) to Buy Media Site ‘The Free Press’ for $100 Million - TipRanks.com
- New York Times at Citi’s 2025 Conference: Digital Growth Ambitions
- NBA star Kawhi Leonard allegedly received $28 million outside the salary cap. Here’s what the punishment could be, if it’s true.
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Better Media Stock: Newsmax vs. The New York Times
- Activist Investors Target New York Times: Fivespan Pushes Bold AI Bet to Turbocharge Growth
- New York Times stock rises after activist investor Fivespan takes stake
- Explainer-What is known about the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions?
- Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) This Year?
- OpenAI in talks to sell $6 billion in employee shares at $500 billion valuation - NYT
- Meta to split AI division into four groups amid restructuring - NYT
1日のレンジ
57.91 58.60
1年のレンジ
44.83 61.12
- 以前の終値
- 58.49
- 始値
- 58.40
- 買値
- 58.50
- 買値
- 58.80
- 安値
- 57.91
- 高値
- 58.60
- 出来高
- 2.668 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.02%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.73%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 17.92%
- 1年の変化
- 5.06%
