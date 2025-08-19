クォートセクション
通貨 / NYT
株に戻る

NYT: New York Times Company (The)

58.50 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NYTの今日の為替レートは、0.02%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり57.91の安値と58.60の高値で取引されました。

New York Times Company (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NYT News

1日のレンジ
57.91 58.60
1年のレンジ
44.83 61.12
以前の終値
58.49
始値
58.40
買値
58.50
買値
58.80
安値
57.91
高値
58.60
出来高
2.668 K
1日の変化
0.02%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.73%
6ヶ月の変化
17.92%
1年の変化
5.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K