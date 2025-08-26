Valute / NYT
NYT: New York Times Company (The)
58.41 USD 0.09 (0.15%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NYT ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.25 e ad un massimo di 59.08.
Segui le dinamiche di New York Times Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
58.25 59.08
Intervallo Annuale
44.83 61.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 58.50
- Apertura
- 58.40
- Bid
- 58.41
- Ask
- 58.71
- Minimo
- 58.25
- Massimo
- 59.08
- Volume
- 3.866 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.90%
20 settembre, sabato