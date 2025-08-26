QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NYT
NYT: New York Times Company (The)

58.41 USD 0.09 (0.15%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NYT ha avuto una variazione del -0.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 58.25 e ad un massimo di 59.08.

Segui le dinamiche di New York Times Company (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
58.25 59.08
Intervallo Annuale
44.83 61.12
Chiusura Precedente
58.50
Apertura
58.40
Bid
58.41
Ask
58.71
Minimo
58.25
Massimo
59.08
Volume
3.866 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.15%
Variazione Mensile
-1.88%
Variazione Semestrale
17.74%
Variazione Annuale
4.90%
20 settembre, sabato