NYT: New York Times Company (The)
58.49 USD 0.16 (0.27%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NYT de hoy ha cambiado un 0.27%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 58.15, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 59.02.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas New York Times Company (The). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
58.15 59.02
Rango anual
44.83 61.12
- Cierres anteriores
- 58.33
- Open
- 58.27
- Bid
- 58.49
- Ask
- 58.79
- Low
- 58.15
- High
- 59.02
- Volumen
- 1.885 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.27%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.75%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 17.90%
- Cambio anual
- 5.05%
