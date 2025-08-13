货币 / NYT
NYT: New York Times Company (The)
58.33 USD 0.93 (1.57%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NYT汇率已更改-1.57%。当日，交易品种以低点57.16和高点58.62进行交易。
关注New York Times Company (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NYT新闻
- Trump is suing the New York Times for $15 billion. Here’s how it’s different from his ‘60 Minutes’ lawsuit.
- Trump Wages $15 Billion High-Stakes Lawsuit Against Democrat ‘Mouthpiece’ New York Times - TipRanks.com
- How NYT's Digital Subscriptions Are Changing Revenue Dynamics
- Trump Sues New York Times For $15 Billion Defamation
- Trump says he is suing the New York Times in $15 bln defamation suit
- Trump to file $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against New York Times
- Trump Slaps A $15 Billion Defamation, Libel Lawsuit Against The New York Times - News (NASDAQ:NWSA), News (NASDAQ:NWS)
- FDA Flags Hims & Hers (HIMS) Super Bowl Ad for Violating Drug Promotion Rules - TipRanks.com
- Here's Why New York Times Co. (NYT) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Paramount Skydance (PSKY) to Buy Media Site ‘The Free Press’ for $100 Million - TipRanks.com
- New York Times at Citi’s 2025 Conference: Digital Growth Ambitions
- NBA star Kawhi Leonard allegedly received $28 million outside the salary cap. Here’s what the punishment could be, if it’s true.
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Better Media Stock: Newsmax vs. The New York Times
- Activist Investors Target New York Times: Fivespan Pushes Bold AI Bet to Turbocharge Growth
- New York Times stock rises after activist investor Fivespan takes stake
- Explainer-What is known about the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions?
- Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) This Year?
- OpenAI in talks to sell $6 billion in employee shares at $500 billion valuation - NYT
- Meta to split AI division into four groups amid restructuring - NYT
- Here's Why New York Times Co. (NYT) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Zacks.com featured highlights The New York Times, Dillard's, Newmont and Frontdoor
- Add These 4 Top-Performing Liquid Stocks to Boost Portfolio Returns
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for New York Times (NYT) Stock
日范围
57.16 58.62
年范围
44.83 61.12
- 前一天收盘价
- 59.26
- 开盘价
- 58.42
- 卖价
- 58.33
- 买价
- 58.63
- 最低价
- 57.16
- 最高价
- 58.62
- 交易量
- 3.658 K
- 日变化
- -1.57%
- 月变化
- -2.02%
- 6个月变化
- 17.58%
- 年变化
- 4.76%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值