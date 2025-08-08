Currencies / NYT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NYT: New York Times Company (The)
58.11 USD 1.15 (1.94%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NYT exchange rate has changed by -1.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.16 and at a high of 58.49.
Follow New York Times Company (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NYT News
- How NYT's Digital Subscriptions Are Changing Revenue Dynamics
- Trump says he is suing the New York Times in $15 bln defamation suit
- Trump to file $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against New York Times
- Trump Slaps A $15 Billion Defamation, Libel Lawsuit Against The New York Times - News (NASDAQ:NWSA), News (NASDAQ:NWS)
- FDA Flags Hims & Hers (HIMS) Super Bowl Ad for Violating Drug Promotion Rules - TipRanks.com
- Here's Why New York Times Co. (NYT) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Paramount Skydance (PSKY) to Buy Media Site ‘The Free Press’ for $100 Million - TipRanks.com
- New York Times at Citi’s 2025 Conference: Digital Growth Ambitions
- NBA star Kawhi Leonard allegedly received $28 million outside the salary cap. Here’s what the punishment could be, if it’s true.
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Better Media Stock: Newsmax vs. The New York Times
- Activist Investors Target New York Times: Fivespan Pushes Bold AI Bet to Turbocharge Growth
- New York Times stock rises after activist investor Fivespan takes stake
- Explainer-What is known about the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions?
- Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) This Year?
- OpenAI in talks to sell $6 billion in employee shares at $500 billion valuation - NYT
- Meta to split AI division into four groups amid restructuring - NYT
- Here's Why New York Times Co. (NYT) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Zacks.com featured highlights The New York Times, Dillard's, Newmont and Frontdoor
- Add These 4 Top-Performing Liquid Stocks to Boost Portfolio Returns
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for New York Times (NYT) Stock
- Harvard nears $500 million settlement with Trump administration - NYT
- Futures higher; data wave incoming this week - what’s moving markets
- Exclusive-Harvard patents targeted by Trump administration
Daily Range
57.16 58.49
Year Range
44.83 61.12
- Previous Close
- 59.26
- Open
- 58.42
- Bid
- 58.11
- Ask
- 58.41
- Low
- 57.16
- High
- 58.49
- Volume
- 1.622 K
- Daily Change
- -1.94%
- Month Change
- -2.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.13%
- Year Change
- 4.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%