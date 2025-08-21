통화 / NYT
NYT: New York Times Company (The)
58.41 USD 0.09 (0.15%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NYT 환율이 오늘 -0.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 58.25이고 고가는 59.08이었습니다.
New York Times Company (The) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
58.25 59.08
년간 변동
44.83 61.12
- 이전 종가
- 58.50
- 시가
- 58.40
- Bid
- 58.41
- Ask
- 58.71
- 저가
- 58.25
- 고가
- 59.08
- 볼륨
- 3.866 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.15%
- 월 변동
- -1.88%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.74%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.90%
