NTRB: Nutriband Inc
7.22 USD 0.30 (4.34%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NTRB para hoje mudou para 4.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.70 e o mais alto foi 7.56.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Nutriband Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTRB Notícias
- Nutriband reports 50.87% revenue growth for first half of 2025
- Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- NutriBand reports exercise of options and warrants totaling $5.35 million
- Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MediWound (MDWD) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Assertio (ASRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Nutriband stock rises after FDA grants meeting for fentanyl patch
- FDA to meet with Nutriband on abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch
- Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Nutriband announces key dates for 25% preferred stock dividend
- NutriBand authorizes new Series A preferred stock and announces dividend
- Nutriband declares 25% preferred stock dividend for shareholders
- Nutriband and Kindeva Complete Commercial Manufacturing Process Scale-up for Aversa™ Fentanyl Abuse Deterrent Fentanyl Patch
- Nutriband secures US patent for abuse deterrent patch technology
- Nutriband Inc. to present at the 2025 Noble Capital Markets Virtual Equity Conference
- Nutriband Inc. Quarterly Report Highlights Record Revenue for Q1, 2025 up 63% YOY and Strategic Progress Toward NDA Filing for AVERSA Fentanyl
- IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband Inc.
Faixa diária
6.70 7.56
Faixa anual
3.72 11.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.92
- Open
- 6.84
- Bid
- 7.22
- Ask
- 7.52
- Low
- 6.70
- High
- 7.56
- Volume
- 83
- Mudança diária
- 4.34%
- Mudança mensal
- 15.52%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.13%
- Mudança anual
- 18.75%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh