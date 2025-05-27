Devises / NTRB
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
NTRB: Nutriband Inc
7.22 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NTRB a changé de 0.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 6.90 et à un maximum de 7.37.
Suivez la dynamique Nutriband Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTRB Nouvelles
- Nutriband reports 50.87% revenue growth for first half of 2025
- Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- NutriBand reports exercise of options and warrants totaling $5.35 million
- Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MediWound (MDWD) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Assertio (ASRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Nutriband stock rises after FDA grants meeting for fentanyl patch
- FDA to meet with Nutriband on abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch
- Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Nutriband announces key dates for 25% preferred stock dividend
- NutriBand authorizes new Series A preferred stock and announces dividend
- Nutriband declares 25% preferred stock dividend for shareholders
- Nutriband and Kindeva Complete Commercial Manufacturing Process Scale-up for Aversa™ Fentanyl Abuse Deterrent Fentanyl Patch
- Nutriband secures US patent for abuse deterrent patch technology
- Nutriband Inc. to present at the 2025 Noble Capital Markets Virtual Equity Conference
- Nutriband Inc. Quarterly Report Highlights Record Revenue for Q1, 2025 up 63% YOY and Strategic Progress Toward NDA Filing for AVERSA Fentanyl
- IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband Inc.
Range quotidien
6.90 7.37
Range Annuel
3.72 11.78
- Clôture Précédente
- 7.22
- Ouverture
- 7.30
- Bid
- 7.22
- Ask
- 7.52
- Plus Bas
- 6.90
- Plus Haut
- 7.37
- Volume
- 74
- Changement quotidien
- 0.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- 15.52%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 20.13%
- Changement Annuel
- 18.75%
20 septembre, samedi