QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NTRB
Tornare a Azioni

NTRB: Nutriband Inc

7.22 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NTRB ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.90 e ad un massimo di 7.37.

Segui le dinamiche di Nutriband Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NTRB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.90 7.37
Intervallo Annuale
3.72 11.78
Chiusura Precedente
7.22
Apertura
7.30
Bid
7.22
Ask
7.52
Minimo
6.90
Massimo
7.37
Volume
74
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
15.52%
Variazione Semestrale
20.13%
Variazione Annuale
18.75%
21 settembre, domenica