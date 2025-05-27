Valute / NTRB
NTRB: Nutriband Inc
7.22 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NTRB ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.90 e ad un massimo di 7.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Nutriband Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.90 7.37
Intervallo Annuale
3.72 11.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.22
- Apertura
- 7.30
- Bid
- 7.22
- Ask
- 7.52
- Minimo
- 6.90
- Massimo
- 7.37
- Volume
- 74
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.75%
21 settembre, domenica