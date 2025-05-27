货币 / NTRB
NTRB: Nutriband Inc
6.86 USD 0.29 (4.06%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NTRB汇率已更改-4.06%。当日，交易品种以低点6.83和高点7.15进行交易。
关注Nutriband Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NTRB新闻
- Nutriband reports 50.87% revenue growth for first half of 2025
- Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- NutriBand reports exercise of options and warrants totaling $5.35 million
- Nutriband stock rises after FDA grants meeting for fentanyl patch
- FDA to meet with Nutriband on abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch
- Nutriband announces key dates for 25% preferred stock dividend
- NutriBand authorizes new Series A preferred stock and announces dividend
- Nutriband declares 25% preferred stock dividend for shareholders
- Nutriband and Kindeva Complete Commercial Manufacturing Process Scale-up for Aversa™ Fentanyl Abuse Deterrent Fentanyl Patch
- Nutriband secures US patent for abuse deterrent patch technology
- Nutriband Inc. to present at the 2025 Noble Capital Markets Virtual Equity Conference
- Nutriband Inc. Quarterly Report Highlights Record Revenue for Q1, 2025 up 63% YOY and Strategic Progress Toward NDA Filing for AVERSA Fentanyl
- IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband Inc.
日范围
6.83 7.15
年范围
3.72 11.78
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.15
- 开盘价
- 7.15
- 卖价
- 6.86
- 买价
- 7.16
- 最低价
- 6.83
- 最高价
- 7.15
- 交易量
- 25
- 日变化
- -4.06%
- 月变化
- 9.76%
- 6个月变化
- 14.14%
- 年变化
- 12.83%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值