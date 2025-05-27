통화 / NTRB
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
NTRB: Nutriband Inc
7.22 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NTRB 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.90이고 고가는 7.37이었습니다.
Nutriband Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTRB News
- Nutriband reports 50.87% revenue growth for first half of 2025
- Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- NutriBand reports exercise of options and warrants totaling $5.35 million
- Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MediWound (MDWD) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Assertio (ASRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Nutriband stock rises after FDA grants meeting for fentanyl patch
- FDA to meet with Nutriband on abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch
- Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Nutriband announces key dates for 25% preferred stock dividend
- NutriBand authorizes new Series A preferred stock and announces dividend
- Nutriband declares 25% preferred stock dividend for shareholders
- Nutriband and Kindeva Complete Commercial Manufacturing Process Scale-up for Aversa™ Fentanyl Abuse Deterrent Fentanyl Patch
- Nutriband secures US patent for abuse deterrent patch technology
- Nutriband Inc. to present at the 2025 Noble Capital Markets Virtual Equity Conference
- Nutriband Inc. Quarterly Report Highlights Record Revenue for Q1, 2025 up 63% YOY and Strategic Progress Toward NDA Filing for AVERSA Fentanyl
- IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband Inc.
일일 변동 비율
6.90 7.37
년간 변동
3.72 11.78
- 이전 종가
- 7.22
- 시가
- 7.30
- Bid
- 7.22
- Ask
- 7.52
- 저가
- 6.90
- 고가
- 7.37
- 볼륨
- 74
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- 15.52%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.13%
- 년간 변동율
- 18.75%
20 9월, 토요일