NTRB: Nutriband Inc
7.22 USD 0.30 (4.34%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NTRBの今日の為替レートは、4.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.70の安値と7.56の高値で取引されました。
Nutriband Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NTRB News
- Nutriband reports 50.87% revenue growth for first half of 2025
- Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- NutriBand reports exercise of options and warrants totaling $5.35 million
- Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MediWound (MDWD) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Assertio (ASRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Nutriband stock rises after FDA grants meeting for fentanyl patch
- FDA to meet with Nutriband on abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch
- Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Nutriband announces key dates for 25% preferred stock dividend
- NutriBand authorizes new Series A preferred stock and announces dividend
- Nutriband declares 25% preferred stock dividend for shareholders
- Nutriband and Kindeva Complete Commercial Manufacturing Process Scale-up for Aversa™ Fentanyl Abuse Deterrent Fentanyl Patch
- Nutriband secures US patent for abuse deterrent patch technology
- Nutriband Inc. to present at the 2025 Noble Capital Markets Virtual Equity Conference
- Nutriband Inc. Quarterly Report Highlights Record Revenue for Q1, 2025 up 63% YOY and Strategic Progress Toward NDA Filing for AVERSA Fentanyl
- IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband Inc.
1日のレンジ
6.70 7.56
1年のレンジ
3.72 11.78
- 以前の終値
- 6.92
- 始値
- 6.84
- 買値
- 7.22
- 買値
- 7.52
- 安値
- 6.70
- 高値
- 7.56
- 出来高
- 83
- 1日の変化
- 4.34%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 15.52%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 20.13%
- 1年の変化
- 18.75%
