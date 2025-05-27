クォートセクション
通貨 / NTRB
NTRB: Nutriband Inc

7.22 USD 0.30 (4.34%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NTRBの今日の為替レートは、4.34%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.70の安値と7.56の高値で取引されました。

Nutriband Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

NTRB News

1日のレンジ
6.70 7.56
1年のレンジ
3.72 11.78
以前の終値
6.92
始値
6.84
買値
7.22
買値
7.52
安値
6.70
高値
7.56
出来高
83
1日の変化
4.34%
1ヶ月の変化
15.52%
6ヶ月の変化
20.13%
1年の変化
18.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K