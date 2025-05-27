Currencies / NTRB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NTRB: Nutriband Inc
7.15 USD 0.14 (2.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NTRB exchange rate has changed by 2.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.69 and at a high of 7.15.
Follow Nutriband Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTRB News
- Nutriband reports 50.87% revenue growth for first half of 2025
- Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- NutriBand reports exercise of options and warrants totaling $5.35 million
- Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- MediWound (MDWD) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Assertio (ASRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Nutriband stock rises after FDA grants meeting for fentanyl patch
- FDA to meet with Nutriband on abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch
- Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Nutriband announces key dates for 25% preferred stock dividend
- NutriBand authorizes new Series A preferred stock and announces dividend
- Nutriband declares 25% preferred stock dividend for shareholders
- Nutriband and Kindeva Complete Commercial Manufacturing Process Scale-up for Aversa™ Fentanyl Abuse Deterrent Fentanyl Patch
- Nutriband secures US patent for abuse deterrent patch technology
- Nutriband Inc. to present at the 2025 Noble Capital Markets Virtual Equity Conference
- Nutriband Inc. Quarterly Report Highlights Record Revenue for Q1, 2025 up 63% YOY and Strategic Progress Toward NDA Filing for AVERSA Fentanyl
- IBN Announces Latest Episode of The BioMedWire Podcast Featuring Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband Inc.
Daily Range
6.69 7.15
Year Range
3.72 11.78
- Previous Close
- 7.01
- Open
- 6.75
- Bid
- 7.15
- Ask
- 7.45
- Low
- 6.69
- High
- 7.15
- Volume
- 69
- Daily Change
- 2.00%
- Month Change
- 14.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.97%
- Year Change
- 17.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%