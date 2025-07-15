Moedas / NTGR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
NTGR: NETGEAR Inc
29.30 USD 0.67 (2.34%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NTGR para hoje mudou para 2.34%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 28.99 e o mais alto foi 29.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NETGEAR Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTGR Notícias
- Cisco (CSCO) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on NETGEAR stock, maintains $35 price target
- NETGEAR (NTGR) Up 15.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Lantronix's Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Down Y/Y, Stock Declines
- This Netgear Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Friday - Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM), Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)
- Netgear turnaround under new CEO could lift growth
- Netgear stock rating initiated at Buy by Stifel with $35 price target
- RADCOM Q2 Earnings Beat on Robust Top-Line Traction, View Reiterated
- Intrusion Incurs Loss in Q2 Despite 28% Top-Line Growth, Stock Jumps
- Netgear: Inching Closer To Becoming Profitable (NASDAQ:NTGR)
- Don't Overlook NETGEAR (NTGR) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- Netgear (NTGR) Q2 Revenue Up 19%
- Netgear (NTGR) Q2 Revenue Jumps 18.5%
- NETGEAR Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Grow Y/Y
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: NETGEAR Q2 2025 beats revenue expectations
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Netgear launches professional services with AV offering
- ST Unveils High-Efficiency Contactor for Smooth EV Voltage Transition
- Wix Debuts AI Visibility Tool to Boost SEO in Gen AI Era, Stock Up 4%
- Globalstar Aids U.S. Army to Power the Future of Tactical Communications
- Quantum Unveils 1U DXi T-Series All-Flash Models With 480TB Capacity
- Seagate Unveils 30TB Drives to Handle Data Center AI Storage Demand
- Netgear appoints Jonathan Oakes to lead home networking division
Faixa diária
28.99 29.30
Faixa anual
18.75 31.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 28.63
- Open
- 29.06
- Bid
- 29.30
- Ask
- 29.60
- Low
- 28.99
- High
- 29.30
- Volume
- 180
- Mudança diária
- 2.34%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 20.28%
- Mudança anual
- 46.06%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh