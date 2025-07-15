Divisas / NTGR
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
NTGR: NETGEAR Inc
28.63 USD 0.32 (1.11%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NTGR de hoy ha cambiado un -1.11%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 28.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 29.18.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas NETGEAR Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTGR News
- Cisco (CSCO) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on NETGEAR stock, maintains $35 price target
- NETGEAR (NTGR) Up 15.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Lantronix's Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Down Y/Y, Stock Declines
- This Netgear Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Friday - Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM), Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)
- Netgear turnaround under new CEO could lift growth
- Netgear stock rating initiated at Buy by Stifel with $35 price target
- RADCOM Q2 Earnings Beat on Robust Top-Line Traction, View Reiterated
- Intrusion Incurs Loss in Q2 Despite 28% Top-Line Growth, Stock Jumps
- Netgear: Inching Closer To Becoming Profitable (NASDAQ:NTGR)
- Don't Overlook NETGEAR (NTGR) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- Netgear (NTGR) Q2 Revenue Up 19%
- Netgear (NTGR) Q2 Revenue Jumps 18.5%
- NETGEAR Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Grow Y/Y
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: NETGEAR Q2 2025 beats revenue expectations
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Netgear launches professional services with AV offering
- ST Unveils High-Efficiency Contactor for Smooth EV Voltage Transition
- Wix Debuts AI Visibility Tool to Boost SEO in Gen AI Era, Stock Up 4%
- Globalstar Aids U.S. Army to Power the Future of Tactical Communications
- Quantum Unveils 1U DXi T-Series All-Flash Models With 480TB Capacity
- Seagate Unveils 30TB Drives to Handle Data Center AI Storage Demand
- Netgear appoints Jonathan Oakes to lead home networking division
Rango diario
28.48 29.18
Rango anual
18.75 31.55
- Cierres anteriores
- 28.95
- Open
- 28.95
- Bid
- 28.63
- Ask
- 28.93
- Low
- 28.48
- High
- 29.18
- Volumen
- 508
- Cambio diario
- -1.11%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.71%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 17.53%
- Cambio anual
- 42.72%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B