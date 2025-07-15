Valute / NTGR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NTGR: NETGEAR Inc
29.12 USD 0.20 (0.68%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NTGR ha avuto una variazione del -0.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.96 e ad un massimo di 29.45.
Segui le dinamiche di NETGEAR Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTGR News
- Cisco (CSCO) Down 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on NETGEAR stock, maintains $35 price target
- NETGEAR (NTGR) Up 15.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Lantronix's Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Down Y/Y, Stock Declines
- This Netgear Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Friday - Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM), Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)
- Netgear turnaround under new CEO could lift growth
- Netgear stock rating initiated at Buy by Stifel with $35 price target
- RADCOM Q2 Earnings Beat on Robust Top-Line Traction, View Reiterated
- Intrusion Incurs Loss in Q2 Despite 28% Top-Line Growth, Stock Jumps
- Netgear: Inching Closer To Becoming Profitable (NASDAQ:NTGR)
- Don't Overlook NETGEAR (NTGR) International Revenue Trends While Assessing the Stock
- Netgear (NTGR) Q2 Revenue Up 19%
- Netgear (NTGR) Q2 Revenue Jumps 18.5%
- NETGEAR Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Grow Y/Y
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: NETGEAR Q2 2025 beats revenue expectations
- NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Netgear launches professional services with AV offering
- ST Unveils High-Efficiency Contactor for Smooth EV Voltage Transition
- Wix Debuts AI Visibility Tool to Boost SEO in Gen AI Era, Stock Up 4%
- Globalstar Aids U.S. Army to Power the Future of Tactical Communications
- Quantum Unveils 1U DXi T-Series All-Flash Models With 480TB Capacity
- Seagate Unveils 30TB Drives to Handle Data Center AI Storage Demand
- Netgear appoints Jonathan Oakes to lead home networking division
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.96 29.45
Intervallo Annuale
18.75 31.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.32
- Apertura
- 29.31
- Bid
- 29.12
- Ask
- 29.42
- Minimo
- 28.96
- Massimo
- 29.45
- Volume
- 721
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.56%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 45.16%
20 settembre, sabato