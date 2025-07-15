QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NTGR
Tornare a Azioni

NTGR: NETGEAR Inc

29.12 USD 0.20 (0.68%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NTGR ha avuto una variazione del -0.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.96 e ad un massimo di 29.45.

Segui le dinamiche di NETGEAR Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NTGR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.96 29.45
Intervallo Annuale
18.75 31.55
Chiusura Precedente
29.32
Apertura
29.31
Bid
29.12
Ask
29.42
Minimo
28.96
Massimo
29.45
Volume
721
Variazione giornaliera
-0.68%
Variazione Mensile
9.56%
Variazione Semestrale
19.54%
Variazione Annuale
45.16%
20 settembre, sabato