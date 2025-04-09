Moedas / NSA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
NSA: National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interest
30.47 USD 0.23 (0.75%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NSA para hoje mudou para -0.75%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 30.34 e o mais alto foi 30.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NSA Notícias
- New Bill Shows US Congress Wants A Bitcoin Reserve — Here’s The 411
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Wells Fargo upgrades Extra Space amid improving outlook for self-storage
- Cornell Professor Claims Bitcoin Was An NSA Creation—Expert Pushes Back
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WMCVX)
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- National Storage (NSA) Q2 FFO Falls 11%
- National Storage (NSA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- National Storage (NSA) Q2 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Extra Space Storage (EXR) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- Nsa stock hits 52-week low at 30.86 USD
- Third Avenue International Real Estate Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (Mutual Fund:REIFX)
- Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:FIREX)
- Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:TAREX)
- 15 names that Morgan Stanley’s analysts expect to move meaningfully on earnings
- Credit Rating For The Unrated REITs (Part 5): National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)
- Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Shurgard Self Storage: Attractive Growth Profile, But Too Expensive (OTCMKTS:SSSAF)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Morgan Stanley cuts NSA stock rating, targets lower price
- National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Quarterly Dividends
- Mizuho starts coverage on self-storage REITs, calls Extra Space top choice
Faixa diária
30.34 30.79
Faixa anual
29.02 48.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 30.70
- Open
- 30.73
- Bid
- 30.47
- Ask
- 30.77
- Low
- 30.34
- High
- 30.79
- Volume
- 385
- Mudança diária
- -0.75%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.69%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -22.86%
- Mudança anual
- -37.05%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh