Valute / NSA
NSA: National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interest
29.89 USD 0.74 (2.42%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NSA ha avuto una variazione del -2.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.88 e ad un massimo di 30.69.
Segui le dinamiche di National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NSA News
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.88 30.69
Intervallo Annuale
29.02 48.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.63
- Apertura
- 30.50
- Bid
- 29.89
- Ask
- 30.19
- Minimo
- 29.88
- Massimo
- 30.69
- Volume
- 1.730 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -24.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- -38.24%
20 settembre, sabato