NSA: National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interest

29.89 USD 0.74 (2.42%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NSA ha avuto una variazione del -2.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.88 e ad un massimo di 30.69.

Segui le dinamiche di National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
29.88 30.69
Intervallo Annuale
29.02 48.64
Chiusura Precedente
30.63
Apertura
30.50
Bid
29.89
Ask
30.19
Minimo
29.88
Massimo
30.69
Volume
1.730 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.42%
Variazione Mensile
-6.51%
Variazione Semestrale
-24.33%
Variazione Annuale
-38.24%
20 settembre, sabato