NSA: National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interest

30.87 USD 0.08 (0.26%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NSA exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.71 and at a high of 31.07.

Follow National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
30.71 31.07
Year Range
29.02 48.64
Previous Close
30.95
Open
30.85
Bid
30.87
Ask
31.17
Low
30.71
High
31.07
Volume
596
Daily Change
-0.26%
Month Change
-3.44%
6 Months Change
-21.85%
Year Change
-36.22%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%