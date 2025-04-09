Divisas / NSA
NSA: National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interest
30.70 USD 0.11 (0.36%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NSA de hoy ha cambiado un -0.36%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 30.69, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 31.48.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interest. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
30.69 31.48
Rango anual
29.02 48.64
- Cierres anteriores
- 30.81
- Open
- 30.93
- Bid
- 30.70
- Ask
- 31.00
- Low
- 30.69
- High
- 31.48
- Volumen
- 1.475 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.36%
- Cambio mensual
- -3.97%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -22.28%
- Cambio anual
- -36.57%
