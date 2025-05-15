クォートセクション
通貨 / NSA
株に戻る

NSA: National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interest

30.63 USD 0.07 (0.23%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NSAの今日の為替レートは、-0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.34の安値と30.85の高値で取引されました。

National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

NSA News

1日のレンジ
30.34 30.85
1年のレンジ
29.02 48.64
以前の終値
30.70
始値
30.73
買値
30.63
買値
30.93
安値
30.34
高値
30.85
出来高
1.966 K
1日の変化
-0.23%
1ヶ月の変化
-4.19%
6ヶ月の変化
-22.46%
1年の変化
-36.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K