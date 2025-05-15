通貨 / NSA
NSA: National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interest
30.63 USD 0.07 (0.23%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NSAの今日の為替レートは、-0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.34の安値と30.85の高値で取引されました。
National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NSA News
- National Storage Affiliates: Fed Rate Cuts May Bring Long-Awaited Turnaround (NYSE:NSA)
- New Bill Shows US Congress Wants A Bitcoin Reserve — Here’s The 411
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Wells Fargo upgrades Extra Space amid improving outlook for self-storage
- Cornell Professor Claims Bitcoin Was An NSA Creation—Expert Pushes Back
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WMCVX)
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- National Storage (NSA) Q2 FFO Falls 11%
- National Storage (NSA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- National Storage (NSA) Q2 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates
- Extra Space Storage (EXR) Q2 FFO Lag Estimates
- Nsa stock hits 52-week low at 30.86 USD
- Third Avenue International Real Estate Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (Mutual Fund:REIFX)
- Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:FIREX)
- Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (undefined:TAREX)
- 15 names that Morgan Stanley’s analysts expect to move meaningfully on earnings
- Credit Rating For The Unrated REITs (Part 5): National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)
- Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 22
- Shurgard Self Storage: Attractive Growth Profile, But Too Expensive (OTCMKTS:SSSAF)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Morgan Stanley cuts NSA stock rating, targets lower price
- National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Quarterly Dividends
1日のレンジ
30.34 30.85
1年のレンジ
29.02 48.64
- 以前の終値
- 30.70
- 始値
- 30.73
- 買値
- 30.63
- 買値
- 30.93
- 安値
- 30.34
- 高値
- 30.85
- 出来高
- 1.966 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.19%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -22.46%
- 1年の変化
- -36.71%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K