货币 / NSA
NSA: National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interest
31.18 USD 0.37 (1.20%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NSA汇率已更改1.20%。当日，交易品种以低点30.89和高点31.23进行交易。
关注National Storage Affiliates Trust of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
30.89 31.23
年范围
29.02 48.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 30.81
- 开盘价
- 30.93
- 卖价
- 31.18
- 买价
- 31.48
- 最低价
- 30.89
- 最高价
- 31.23
- 交易量
- 249
- 日变化
- 1.20%
- 月变化
- -2.47%
- 6个月变化
- -21.06%
- 年变化
- -35.58%
