Moedas / NOV
NOV: NOV Inc
12.99 USD 0.08 (0.62%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NOV para hoje mudou para 0.62%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 12.87 e o mais alto foi 13.11.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NOV Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NOV Notícias
Faixa diária
12.87 13.11
Faixa anual
10.84 16.86
- Fechamento anterior
- 12.91
- Open
- 13.10
- Bid
- 12.99
- Ask
- 13.29
- Low
- 12.87
- High
- 13.11
- Volume
- 199
- Mudança diária
- 0.62%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -14.26%
- Mudança anual
- -18.15%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh