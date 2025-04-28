Währungen / NOV
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
NOV: NOV Inc
12.97 USD 0.06 (0.46%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von NOV hat sich für heute um 0.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.78 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.11 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die NOV Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOV News
- Nov Inc. (NOV) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- NOV Stock Drops 19% in the Past Six Months: Time to Hold or Exit?
- NOV declares quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share
- NOV (NOV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- JPMorgan downgrades NOV stock rating to Neutral on offshore drilling slowdown
- NOV Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Decrease Y/Y
- NOV Inc. (NOV) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Nov Inc Q2 2025 sees stock drop despite meeting EPS
- NOV Q2 2025 slides: sequential growth masks 57% order decline, shares tumble
- NOV shares tumble 5% as profit margins decline amid market headwinds
- Nov earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings
- Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Oil States International (OIS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release
- Earnings Preview: Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- NOV: Growth Proposition Intact Despite Near-Term Headwind (NYSE:NOV)
- NOV Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
- Liberty Energy Managing Sector Challenges With Diversification (NYSE:LBRT)
- TD Cowen reiterates buy rating on NOV stock amid offshore potential
- NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Supplemental Dividend
- Former Executives Admitted NOV Underpaid Commissions Owed to Enhanced Industrial Technologies
- With the S&P 500 looking ‘stuck’, investors should seek out stocks that have already priced in bad news, says Morgan Stanley.
Tagesspanne
12.78 13.11
Jahresspanne
10.84 16.86
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 12.91
- Eröffnung
- 13.10
- Bid
- 12.97
- Ask
- 13.27
- Tief
- 12.78
- Hoch
- 13.11
- Volumen
- 3.113 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.46%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.52%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -14.39%
- Jahresänderung
- -18.27%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K