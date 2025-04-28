KurseKategorien
NOV: NOV Inc

12.97 USD 0.06 (0.46%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von NOV hat sich für heute um 0.46% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 12.78 bis zu einem Hoch von 13.11 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die NOV Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
12.78 13.11
Jahresspanne
10.84 16.86
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
12.91
Eröffnung
13.10
Bid
12.97
Ask
13.27
Tief
12.78
Hoch
13.11
Volumen
3.113 K
Tagesänderung
0.46%
Monatsänderung
-1.52%
6-Monatsänderung
-14.39%
Jahresänderung
-18.27%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K