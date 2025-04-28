통화 / NOV
NOV: NOV Inc
12.63 USD 0.34 (2.62%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NOV 환율이 오늘 -2.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.55이고 고가는 12.94이었습니다.
NOV Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOV News
일일 변동 비율
12.55 12.94
년간 변동
10.84 16.86
- 이전 종가
- 12.97
- 시가
- 12.94
- Bid
- 12.63
- Ask
- 12.93
- 저가
- 12.55
- 고가
- 12.94
- 볼륨
- 4.646 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.62%
- 월 변동
- -4.10%
- 6개월 변동
- -16.63%
- 년간 변동율
- -20.42%
