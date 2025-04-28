通貨 / NOV
NOV: NOV Inc
12.97 USD 0.06 (0.46%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NOVの今日の為替レートは、0.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.78の安値と13.11の高値で取引されました。
NOV Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
NOV News
- Nov Inc. (NOV) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- NOV Stock Drops 19% in the Past Six Months: Time to Hold or Exit?
- NOV declares quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share
- NOV (NOV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- JPMorgan downgrades NOV stock rating to Neutral on offshore drilling slowdown
- NOV Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Decrease Y/Y
- NOV Inc. (NOV) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Nov Inc Q2 2025 sees stock drop despite meeting EPS
- NOV Q2 2025 slides: sequential growth masks 57% order decline, shares tumble
- NOV shares tumble 5% as profit margins decline amid market headwinds
- Nov earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings
- Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Oil States International (OIS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release
- Earnings Preview: Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- NOV: Growth Proposition Intact Despite Near-Term Headwind (NYSE:NOV)
- NOV Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
- Liberty Energy Managing Sector Challenges With Diversification (NYSE:LBRT)
- TD Cowen reiterates buy rating on NOV stock amid offshore potential
- NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Supplemental Dividend
- Former Executives Admitted NOV Underpaid Commissions Owed to Enhanced Industrial Technologies
- With the S&P 500 looking ‘stuck’, investors should seek out stocks that have already priced in bad news, says Morgan Stanley.
1日のレンジ
12.78 13.11
1年のレンジ
10.84 16.86
- 以前の終値
- 12.91
- 始値
- 13.10
- 買値
- 12.97
- 買値
- 13.27
- 安値
- 12.78
- 高値
- 13.11
- 出来高
- 3.113 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.52%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -14.39%
- 1年の変化
- -18.27%
