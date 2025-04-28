Divisas / NOV
NOV: NOV Inc
12.91 USD 0.38 (2.86%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NOV de hoy ha cambiado un -2.86%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 12.81, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 13.38.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas NOV Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
NOV News
- Nov Inc. (NOV) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- NOV Stock Drops 19% in the Past Six Months: Time to Hold or Exit?
- NOV declares quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share
- NOV (NOV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- JPMorgan downgrades NOV stock rating to Neutral on offshore drilling slowdown
- NOV Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Decrease Y/Y
- NOV Inc. (NOV) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Nov Inc Q2 2025 sees stock drop despite meeting EPS
- NOV Q2 2025 slides: sequential growth masks 57% order decline, shares tumble
- NOV shares tumble 5% as profit margins decline amid market headwinds
- Nov earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings
- Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Oil States International (OIS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release
- Earnings Preview: Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- NOV: Growth Proposition Intact Despite Near-Term Headwind (NYSE:NOV)
- NOV Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
- Liberty Energy Managing Sector Challenges With Diversification (NYSE:LBRT)
- TD Cowen reiterates buy rating on NOV stock amid offshore potential
- NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Supplemental Dividend
- Former Executives Admitted NOV Underpaid Commissions Owed to Enhanced Industrial Technologies
- With the S&P 500 looking ‘stuck’, investors should seek out stocks that have already priced in bad news, says Morgan Stanley.
Rango diario
12.81 13.38
Rango anual
10.84 16.86
- Cierres anteriores
- 13.29
- Open
- 13.23
- Bid
- 12.91
- Ask
- 13.21
- Low
- 12.81
- High
- 13.38
- Volumen
- 5.209 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.86%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.97%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -14.79%
- Cambio anual
- -18.65%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B