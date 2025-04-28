Currencies / NOV
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NOV: NOV Inc
13.33 USD 0.63 (4.96%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NOV exchange rate has changed by 4.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.90 and at a high of 13.33.
Follow NOV Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOV News
- Nov Inc. (NOV) Down 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- NOV Stock Drops 19% in the Past Six Months: Time to Hold or Exit?
- NOV declares quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share
- NOV (NOV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- JPMorgan downgrades NOV stock rating to Neutral on offshore drilling slowdown
- NOV Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates, Both Decrease Y/Y
- NOV Inc. (NOV) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Nov Inc Q2 2025 sees stock drop despite meeting EPS
- NOV Q2 2025 slides: sequential growth masks 57% order decline, shares tumble
- NOV shares tumble 5% as profit margins decline amid market headwinds
- Nov earnings beat by $0.04, revenue topped estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings
- Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Oil States International (OIS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Factors You Need to Know Ahead of NOV's Q2 Earnings Release
- Earnings Preview: Nov Inc. (NOV) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- NOV: Growth Proposition Intact Despite Near-Term Headwind (NYSE:NOV)
- NOV Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
- Liberty Energy Managing Sector Challenges With Diversification (NYSE:LBRT)
- TD Cowen reiterates buy rating on NOV stock amid offshore potential
- NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Supplemental Dividend
- Former Executives Admitted NOV Underpaid Commissions Owed to Enhanced Industrial Technologies
- With the S&P 500 looking ‘stuck’, investors should seek out stocks that have already priced in bad news, says Morgan Stanley.
Daily Range
12.90 13.33
Year Range
10.84 16.86
- Previous Close
- 12.70
- Open
- 12.95
- Bid
- 13.33
- Ask
- 13.63
- Low
- 12.90
- High
- 13.33
- Volume
- 1.997 K
- Daily Change
- 4.96%
- Month Change
- 1.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.01%
- Year Change
- -16.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%